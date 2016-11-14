Aerosmith announce 2017 European farewell tour

Aerosmith have announced a run of European dates for 2017 – billed as Aero-Vederci Baby Farewell Tour.
They’ll kick off the 17-date tour in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 17 and wrap up in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 5. It includes their previously announced headlining slot at Download festival on June 11.
The dates are announced as Aerosmith finish up a South American tour.
Frontman Steven Tyler says: “Aerosmith just got done ripping through South America like true ambassadors of rock. The band is unstoppable right now and in Europe, we’re going to keep doing what we do best – Let The Music Do The Talking, Living On The Edge and living to rock another day.”
Guitarist Joe Perry: “It’s been three years since we have been on tour in Europe and I can speak for my brothers that we can’t wait to get over there and take it up a few notches. Last tour in South America we were running on all cylinders and I can see no reason to let up now.”
Tickets for the majority of the Aero-Vederci tour dates will be on sale on November 18.
Aerosmith Aero-Vederci European tour 2017
May 17: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel
May 20: Batumi Black Sea Arena, Georgia
May 23: Moscow Olympiski, Russia
May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany
May 30: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 11: Download, UK
Jun 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jun 17: Hellfest, France
Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Jun 23: Florence Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy
Jun 26: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
Jun 29: Madrid Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain
Jul 02: Rock Fest Barcelona, Spain
Jul 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
