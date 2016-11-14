Aerosmith announce 2017 European farewell tour

Aerosmith have announced a run of European dates for 2017 – billed as Aero-Vederci Baby Farewell Tour.

They’ll kick off the 17-date tour in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 17 and wrap up in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 5. It includes their previously announced headlining slot at Download festival on June 11.

The dates are announced as Aerosmith finish up a South American tour.

Frontman Steven Tyler says: “Aerosmith just got done ripping through South America like true ambassadors of rock. The band is unstoppable right now and in Europe, we’re going to keep doing what we do best – Let The Music Do The Talking, Living On The Edge and living to rock another day.”

Guitarist Joe Perry: “It’s been three years since we have been on tour in Europe and I can speak for my brothers that we can’t wait to get over there and take it up a few notches. Last tour in South America we were running on all cylinders and I can see no reason to let up now.”

Tickets for the majority of the Aero-Vederci tour dates will be on sale on November 18.

Aerosmith Aero-Vederci European tour 2017

May 17: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

May 20: Batumi Black Sea Arena, Georgia

May 23: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download, UK

Jun 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 17: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 23: Florence Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

Jun 26: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Jun 29: Madrid Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jul 02: Rock Fest Barcelona, Spain

Jul 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

