TeamRock launches exclusive Alter Bridge Last Hero bundle

TeamRock have teamed up with Alter Bridge to offer fans an exclusive bundle purchase of the band’s new album The Last Hero.

Two packages are available, both of which come with a new Alter Bridge t-shirt design that is not available anywhere else. The t-shirt celebrates the band’s upcoming UK tour.

Also included in each package is six months free access to TeamRock+ – TeamRock’s subscription service which gives members access to exclusive features on world famous bands, written by world class journalists.

TeamRock+ includes unlimited access to our extensive archive and exclusive video content, competitions and trivia – as well as online access to all of the content from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog magazines on the day that the print versions hit the street.

The Alter Bridge bundles available are The CD Digipack and The Vinyl Pack. For £26.99, you can get a CD copy of The Last Hero complete with an exclusive bonus track, the exclusive t-shirt and the six months TeamRock+ access.

The Vinyl pack costs £36.99 and includes a 2LP version of The Last Hero, as well as the t-shirt and TeamRock+ membership.

TeamRock Chief Executive Billy Anderson says: “If you haven’t yet got a physical copy of Alter Bridge’s incredible album The Last Hero, you don’t want to miss out on this exclusive deal.

“The t-shirt cannot be bought anywhere else and it is available in very limited numbers. The package would make a great Christmas present for any rock fan, not least because they’d be able to read all the latest news, reviews and features on TeamRock+.”

To get your hands on this exclusive package, visit TeamRock’s dedicated Alter Bridge deal website now.

Alter Bridge recently announced a North American tour for January and February of next year in support of The Last Hero.

The Alter Bridge exclusive TeamRock t-shirt

Nov 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 16: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Nov 20: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 21: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Nov 23: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 26: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 27: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 06: Hamburg Mehri Theater, Germany

Dec 09: Bolognia Unipol Arena, Italy

Dec 10: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 11: Basel Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Jan 21: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Jan 22: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Jan 24: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jan 25: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jan 27: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Jan 28: Kansas City Voodoo Lounge At Harrah’s Casino, MO

Jan 31: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 01: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Feb 03: Montreal Metropols, QC

Feb 04: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Feb 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Feb 10: Silverspring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 12: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 14: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Feb 18: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Feb 19: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Feb 20: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 22: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

