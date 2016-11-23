Watch Machine Head's Robb Flynn perform new track Bastards

Robb Flynn has shared a live video of him performing a new folk song called Bastards.

The Machine Head frontman has also uploaded the lyrics to the track, which has clearly been inspired by Donald Trump’s election as the next President of the USA and the divisive campaign that he ran to beat Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Flynn has been outspoken on his beliefs in the past. After Phil Anselmo’s “white power” outburst earlier this year, Flynn urged fans never to accept racism from rock stars.

He said: “I don’t get it. I don’t get how this kind of shit is tolerated. I don’t get how this shit is even blown off as acceptable, brushed off as acceptable.

“There’s no place for that in metal. And if there is a place for that in metal, count me out.

“Goodbye, Phil Anselmo. And to the metal community that backs this bullshit, see you later. Count me out. I want no part of this anymore.”

Machine Head’s latest album was 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds and the vocalist recently said the band would meet to “jam on some riffs” in the near future.

This month, the band released a 360º video performance of their track Imperium.

Robb Flynn Bastards lyrics

Yesterday I told my sons “sometimes the bad guys win”

And that it made me scared about the world that we live in

But I had to reassure them that it wouldn’t be for long

Sons we have to be ourselves

We have to be strong

I said “sons you are the future, so let this be a lesson”

There may come a day you have to fight off their aggression

Cause fear and hatred won today, the darkness ate the light

But both you look in my eyes, “it’ll be all right”

In every step you take,

I’m with you all the way,

Cause I would die for you

And do what’s right for you

In hopes that when I’m gone

You’ll carry on these words I wrote for you

Til then…

I’ll sing

Stand your ground

Don’t let the bastards grind you down

Be bold, be strange

Don’t let their fears make you afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change

Today I looked out to the world, thought “what a bloody mess!”

They stripped our morals from us, put ‘em under house arrest

“Liberty” and “country” are the words they need to speak

A little “god” a little “freedom”, if we don’t agree we’re weak

And every politician stood there idle and so smug

Empowering the racists and 2nd Amendment thugs

Wall St and the billionaires, thinking they’re so smart

Saying “vote with your wallets, instead of with your hearts!”

But we wont go away!

You won’t forget our name!

The pussy generation, the PC and the brave

The protesters that slink along the streets of misery

And so…

I’ll sing

Stand your ground

Don’t let the bastards grind you down

Be bold, be strange

Don’t let their fears make you afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change

No, no, no, no, no

So give us all your faggots, all your niggers and your spicks

Give us all your muslims, the so-called terrorists

We welcome them with open arms, put ‘em in our mix

We’re better off together, embrace our difference

Remember there is love!

Our words can stop their guns

Forget the rednecks

Living in the past

Were never going back now, we’ve reached critical mass

And so…

I’ll sing

Stand my ground

Won’t let the bastards grind me down

I’m bold, I’m strange

Won’t let their fears make me afraid

There’s hope, they’ll change

