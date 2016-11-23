Motorhead launch new range of sex toys

A new range of Motorhead sex toys has been unveiled.

After releasing the first wave of Motorhead sex aids in 2015, online retailer Lovehoney has now revealed its new Motorhead range which includes a Motorhead Bomber Rock Hard Glass Dildo and a War Pig Wand Vibrator.

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell says: “Just like our live shows, the next morning after using our sex toys you will be thinking, ‘What the fuck was that?’ and go to work with a big smile.

“Just like the band, our products are extreme! Enjoy with care.”

The Bomber Rock Hard Glass Dildo retails at £39.99 and is available in black or clear glass. Lovehoney says: “It is perfectly shaped to slip inside for an awesome assault on your intimate pleasure points. As an added bonus, it is temperature responsive for a weapons grade orgasm.”

The War Pig Wand Vibrator costs £89.99 and is said to “deliver the power and pleasure fans would expect from the loudest band on Earth.”

Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee adds: “Wherever you see, hear or feel Motorhead, you know that it’s gonna be the most powerful time you’ll enjoy, and right here is no exception!”

The first range of products were released three months before Lemmy’s death last year and quickly sold-out.

Lovehoney co-owner Neal Slateford says: “Once Motorhead said they were happy to go ahead with the new collection we were delighted to proceed.

“It was an honour to work with Lemmy, and it remains an honour to work with Motorhead. We’ve made sure the new products are of the very highest quality, as we did with the first line which the band and Lemmy loved.”

Launching the first range of products, Lemmy said: “One of the songs on our debut album was called Vibrator so we had to have our own one day, right?”

Lovehoney previously launched a range of Motley Crue sex toys.

