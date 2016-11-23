James Hetfield: Lars is not the Metallica Riff Police

James Hetfield says he and bandmate Lars Ulrich fell out over the drummer’s interference while writing new Metallica album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The frontman admits his relationship with Ulrich can be tense at times, but insists they quickly make up after any falling out.

Asked when was the last time he told Ulrich to go fuck himself, Hetfield tells Metal Hammer: “About eight months ago.

“We were in the studio and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m the guitar player, I like this guitar part, I wanna play it.’

“He’d be like, ‘This part is better,’ and I was like, ‘Since when are you the Riff Police?’ So at that point it was, ‘Okay, I’m done for now, I have to leave.’

“But a week later we were talking again.”

The full interview with Hetfield and his bandmates can be read in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, of which Metallica are the cover stars. It’s available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct was released this month and has had huge success around the world in terms of sales and chart positions.

They have just added another date to their WorldWired tour – they’ll play an intimate show for fan club members at the Opera House club in Toronto, Canada, on November 29.

Nov 29: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

