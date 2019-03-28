Watch Machine Head discuss Burn My Eyes in detail in new roundtable video

Earlier this week, it was announced that Machine Head would celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut album Burn My Eyes by heading out on tour later this year.

Joining guitarist and vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern will be guitarist Logan Mader and drummer Chris Kontos, who both played on the 1994 record.

Machine Head have now released a 50-minute studio video which sees the lineup listen to the album and discuss topics including the beginnings of Machine Head, the moment Flynn came up with the band name, how they formulated ideas for Burn My Eyes, the rehearsal sessions and more.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the reunion, Flynn said: "Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive, and having run through deep cuts like Death Church and I’m Your God Now for the first time in over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are.

"This tour is going to be massive! Do not sleep on this, tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am tomorrow (March 29).

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Machine Head: Burn My Eyes European tour

Oct 05: Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub, Germany

Oct 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 09: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Oct 11: Wuerzburg Posthalle, Germany

Oct 12: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Oct 14: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany

Oct 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 16: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 18: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 19: Warsaw Progressja, Poland

Oct 20: Budapest Baba Negra, Hungary

Oct 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Oct 23: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 25: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 26: Padova Hall, Italy

Oct 27: Luxembourg Lux Expo, Luxembourg

Oct 29: Paris Le Trianon, France

Oct 31: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 02: London Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 04: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 5: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 7: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK

Nov 8: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland