Machine Head announce Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary shows featuring classic-era line up

Machine Head have announced a tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album, Burn My Eyes, and have confirmed that original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader will be joining the tour to perform the album in full.

The dates will continue Machine Head's An Evening With... format, with the shows being made up of two parts. The first part is billed as being made up of "modern classics", while the second will see the band perform Burn My Eyes in full. Current bassist Jared MacEachearn will complete the line up.

The dates kick off in Germany on October 5 in Freiburg and wrap up in Dublin, Ireland on 8 November. US dates are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Band founder Robb Flynn says: “Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be.

"Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive, and having run through deep cuts like Death Church and I’m Your God Now for the first time in over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are.

"This tour is going to be massive! Do not sleep on this, tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!”

Logan Mader adds: “It’s a huge honour for me to take part in celebrating Burn My Eyes 25th birthday! It’s hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery... again.

"The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two-and-a-half decades. I’m very grateful for this.”

Chris Kontos says: “This is an absolute mind blower. Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing.

"The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on March 29. A pre-sale will go live at 10am on March 28. Check out full tour dates below.

Oct 05: Sick Arena Musikclub, Freiburg, DE

Oct 07: 013, Tilburg, NL

Oct 09: Amager Bio, Copenhagen, DK

Oct 11: Posthalle, Wuerzburg, DE

Oct 12: Haus Auensee, Leipzig, DE

Oct 14: Ruhr Congress, Bochum, DE

Oct 15: Zenith, Munich, DE

Oct 16: Gasometer, Vienna, AT

Oct 18: B90, Gdansk, PL

Oct 19: Progressja, Warsaw, PL

Oct 20: Baba Negra, Budapest, HU

Oct 22: Komplex, Zurich, CH

Oct 23: Le Radiant, Lyon, FR

Oct 25: Live Club, Milan, IT

Oct 26: Hall, Padova, IT

Oct 27: Lux Expo, Luxembourg

Oct 29: Le Trianon, Paris, FR

Oct 31: Forest National, Brussels, BE

Nov 2: Academy Brixton, London, UK

Nov 4: Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Nov 5: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Nov 7: Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK

Nov 8: Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE