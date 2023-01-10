Watch London post-punks Dry Cleaning perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

By Paul Brannigan
published

Dry Cleaning appear on iconic NBC chat show to perform Hot Penny Day

Dry Cleaning on The Tonight Show
(Image credit: The Tonight Show YouTube)

South London post-punks Dry Cleaning were the musical guests on top-rated US chat show The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on January 9, ahead of the launch of their 2023 North American tour. 

The quartet, plus guitarist Tom Dowse's tech Dan on keyboards, performed Hot Penny Day from their acclaimed second album Stumpwork on the show. 

Fellow guests on the show included Hollywood legend Al Pacino, Rupert 'Ron Weasley' Grint and Logan 'Percy Jackson' Lerman. 

Watch Dry Cleaning's performance below:

Dry Cleaning launch their three-week North American tour in support of Stumpwork tonight (January 10) in Montreal, Canada with a show at La Tulipe: the US tour runs through to February 2, with a closing show at Pioneer Works, in Brooklyn, New York.

The band's UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin on February 14: the tour's London date on March 3 has been moved from Brixton Academy to the Roundhouse. 

A post shared by Dry Cleaning (@drycleaningband) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.