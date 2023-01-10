Watch London post-punks Dry Cleaning perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

South London post-punks Dry Cleaning were the musical guests on top-rated US chat show The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on January 9, ahead of the launch of their 2023 North American tour.

The quartet, plus guitarist Tom Dowse's tech Dan on keyboards, performed Hot Penny Day from their acclaimed second album Stumpwork on the show.

Fellow guests on the show included Hollywood legend Al Pacino, Rupert 'Ron Weasley' Grint and Logan 'Percy Jackson' Lerman.

Watch Dry Cleaning's performance below:

Dry Cleaning launch their three-week North American tour in support of Stumpwork tonight (January 10) in Montreal, Canada with a show at La Tulipe: the US tour runs through to February 2, with a closing show at Pioneer Works, in Brooklyn, New York.

The band's UK and Ireland tour kicks off in Dublin on February 14: the tour's London date on March 3 has been moved from Brixton Academy to the Roundhouse.