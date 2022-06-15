Dry Cleaning share new single Don't Press Me, announce second album Stumpwork

Acclaimed South London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning have revealed details of their forthcoming second album, Stumpwork, and shared its lead-off single Don't Press Me.

Recorded with producer John Parish at Rockfield Studios in Wales, the 11-track album will be released by 4AD on October 21.

The record label say: 'Stumpwork was inspired by a plethora of events, concepts, and political debacles, be they represented in the icy mess of ambient elements reflecting a certain existential despair, or the surprising warmth in celebrating the lives of loved ones lost through the previous year. Surrealist lyrics are as ever at the forefront – but there is a sensitivity now to the themes of family, money, politics, self-deprecation, and sensuality. Furious alt-rock anthems combine across the record with jangle pop and ambient noise, demonstrating the wealth of influences the band feed off and their deep musicality.'

Listen to Don't Press Me below:

The album track list is:



1. Anna Calls From The Arctic

2. Kwenchy Kups

3. Gary Ashby

4. Driver’s Story

5. Hot Penny Day

6. Stumpwork

7. No Decent Shoes For Rain

8. Don’t Press Me

9. Conservative Hell

10. Liberty Log

11. Icebergs

(Image credit: 4AD)

Stumpwork will be released on October 21 on CD, cassette, standard white vinyl, limited-edition black eco vinyl and digitally. The first 500 vinyl pre-orders of Stumpwork made on the 4AD webstore will receive an exclusive 7” vinyl of Don’t Press Me.