Watch Linkin Park’s video for new track Good Goodbye

Linkin Park have released a video for their new track Good Goodbye.

It features on the band’s upcoming album One More Light which will launch on May 19.

The new track sees the band collaborate with Pusha T and Stormzy – with the pair also appearing alongside Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda in the new clip.

Speaking about the collaboration with Stormzy, Shinoda previously told the BBC: “We reached out when his album was still under wraps. His manager came back, he said Stormzy loved the idea and just asked us to be patient.

“Time went by and we thought we should move on and then right before we had to turn in our record, I got a message from his management saying, ‘Check your inbox.’”

Linkin Park have also released the tracks Heavy and Battle Symphony from the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

The band are currently on tour across South America and will return to Europe for a run of summer shows.

Linkin Park One More Light tracklist

Nobody Can Save Me Good Goodbye Talking To Myself Battle Symphony Invisible Heavy Sorry For Now Halfway Right One More Light Sharp Edges

May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil

Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 03: The O2, London

Jul 06: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Jul 07: Arena, Manchester

The 25 best Linkin Park songs

Nine things we learned from Linkin Park's intimate unplugged session