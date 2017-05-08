Dave Lombardo’s Dead Cross launch Grave Slave stream

Dave Lombardo’s Dead Cross project have launched a stream of Grave Slave – the first material from their upcoming self-titled album.

It’ll be released on August 4 via Ipecac, and sees former Slayer drummer Lombardo joined by Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton, bassist Justin Pearson and guitarist Mike Crain.

Patton was brought into the lineup in late 2016 after Dead Cross split with vocalist Gabe Serbian.

A statement about the band reads: “Dead Cross emerged out of a series of impractical schemes, fallen-through plans, and last-minute musical experimentation.

“Shows were scheduled before a single song was written, fans were formed before even one show was played. The chaos of its creation seems apt – after all, the band is comprised entirely of artists who have thrived playing tightly-coiled turmoil—intelligent dissonance disguised as disorder.

“Consisting of Dave Lombardo, Justin Pearson, Michael Crain, and Mike Patton, the impressive, expansive, and eclectic list of prior bands collectively played in would be enough to ensure the unyielding ferocity of the music, but a resume isn’t necessary, here.

“Dead Cross stands on its own, speaks volumes with its multilayered evil-genius vocals, manic guitar riffs, and brutal rhythms.”

Dead Cross is now available for pre-order. Find the artwork and tracklist below.

Dead Cross tracklist

Seizure And Desist Idiopathic Obedience School Shillelagh Bela Lugosi’s Dead Divine Faith Grave Slave The Future Has Been Cancelled Gag Reflex Church Of The Motherfuckers

