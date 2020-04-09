Watch Kiko Loureiro’s Megadeth audition video from 2015

Kiko Loureiro has shared his Megadeth audition video from 2015.

The guitarist was recruited by Dave Mustaine following the departure of Chris Broderick in 2014, with Loureiro going on to appear on 2016’s Dystopia.

Introducing the video, Loureiro cautions: “This is not a how to play a Megadeth song video, so don’t try to learn how to play this song from this video – there’s a lot of wrong notes, a lot of wrong riffs, but there’s a story behind it.

“In 2015, I got a call from David Ellefson and Dave Mustaine to do the audition for Megadeth. Management bought me a ticket on Monday to go to Nashville to meet Dave Mustaine and do the actual audition.”

Loureiro says he offered to send them a video of his playing in advance so Megadeth could get a feel for his style. He proceeded to learn Symphony Of Destruction, Hangar 18, Trust and Holy Wars on the Saturday and then filmed him playing them on the Sunday.

He adds: “My idea was not to show that I could play them 100% and note for note, but to show that I had the technique, I had the style and I would be able to play the Megadeth songs if I had more time to learn.”

Of course, Loureiro’s audition was a success and he’s been with the band ever since and has been working with Mustaine, Ellefson and Dirk Verbeuren on what will be Megadeth’s 16th studio album.

Mustaine, meanwhile, is the cover star of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, where he talks about how the record is progressing and opens up on his throat cancer battle.

