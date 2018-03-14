Watch Judas Priest kick off their Firepower tour dates

Last night, Judas Priest kicked off their 2018 North American tour in support of their new album Firepower.

They took to the stage at the Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, Pennsylvania, and footage of the show has appeared online.

It was also the first show with guitarist Andy Sneap, who stepped into the fold after Glenn Tipton was forced to take a step back after his Parkinson’s diagnosis came to light.

Watch some of the video footage below.

Speaking with the Metal Hammer podcast earlier this month, frontman Rob Halford said he couldn’t see the band calling it a day any time soon.

“I cannot conceive of us ever saying, in 2022, at 3 o’clock, on a Wednesday afternoon, July, we’re gonna end,” he said. “I think more than ever now, we’re so joyed and grateful that we’ve been able to get this far from the support of our fans that you don’t say a farewell tour, you don’t say retire.

“I think slowly but surely we’ll just play less and less and less, but I can’t see that for the foreseeable future.”

Priest’s Firepower tour will continue on March 15 when they play Youngstown’s Covelli Centre. Following their run of North American shows, the band will return to the UK for a headline performance at Bloodstock.

Halford and Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now.

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

