Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Judas Priest podcast

On Friday, Judas Priest are releasing their 18th studio album Firepower, and we’ve got a feature-length interview with the band to celebrate!

Metal Hammer Online Editor Luke Morton sits down with Rob Halford and Ian Hill from the mighty Priest to talk about the new record and what it means to be heavy fucking metal!

The pair also discuss Priest’s struggle in the early days, working with Andy Sneap on Firepower, and Glenn Tipton’s recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. And will the mighty Judas Priest ever call it a day?

Metal Hammer Meets Judas Priest is available to download now from iTunes.

