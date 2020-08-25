Watch Jon Bon Jovi explore the streets of Manhattan in video for Do What You Can

Bon Jovi have released a video for their latest single Do What You Can.

The track debuted last month and is the result of a collaboration between Jon Bon Jovi and fans, with the vocalist and guitarist calling on the public to help write the track back in March.

Bon Jovi wrote and recorded the first verse and chorus and asked to hear fans’ stories amid the pandemic which he then incorporated into the finished track.

The video was filmed recently in New York City and sees Jon Bon Jovi explore the unusually quiet streets amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Jon explains: “Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of Do What You Can from the place where I lived it. And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic.

“But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too.”

Do What You Can will be included on the upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020 which will be released on October 2.

The record was originally scheduled to launch back in May, with the date pushed back due to the pandemic. That meant the band had time to add Do What You Can along with another new track American Reckoning.

Image credit: Clay Patrick McBride

1. Limitless

2. Do What You Can

3. American Reckoning

4. Beautiful Drug

5. Story Of Love

6. Let It Rain

7. Lower The Flag

8. Blood In The Water

9. Brothers in Arms

10. Unbroken