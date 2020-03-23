Jon Bon Jovi asks fans to help write a song - as David Bryan confirms coronavirus diagnosis

Jon Bon Jovi has asked fans to collaborate on a new track with him.

The Bon Jovi leader has recorded the first verse and chorus of a song, and wants to hear fans’ stories amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The vocalist says: “These are trying times we’re going through: uncharted territory, the great unknown. But one thing is for sure, we’re going to make it through. I did what I do best which was to sit down with my guitar and try to put something in words for you, maybe to brighten up your day.

“Here’s my idea: We write this one together. I’m going to give you the chorus an the first verse. I’m going to play the second verse, but you tell me your story. Tell me what you’re going through. Tell me how you’re feeling. Tell me if you’re hurting.

“Talk about that high school graduation that’s going to be cancelled. Talk about that prom you just might not have. Talk about that baby coming – there’s nothing you can do about that. Talk about the pay cheque you’re losing. Talk about being afraid – looking out your window and wondering what to make of all this.

“Just remember, we’re going to get through it. So sing your song, you and me together, and remember when you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

Fans can post their ideas on Bon Jovi’s Facebook page where the vocalist and guitarist has shared a video of the beginnings of the new song.

Meanwhile, the band’s keyboardist David Bryan says he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Bryan says on Instagram: “I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid! It’s the flu not the plague.

“I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon.”

Bon Jovi will release their new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 on May 15. The follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale will include the tracks Unbroken and Limitless.

Bon Jovi: Bon Jovi 2020

1. Beautiful Drug

2. Unbroken

3. Limitless

4. Luv Can

5. Brothers In Arms

6. Story Of Love

7. Lower The Flag

8. Let It Rain

9. Shine

10. Blood In The Water