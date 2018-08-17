Watch guitarist Plini shine in new video for Kind

Plini has released a video for his track Kind.

The song features on the guitarist’s recently released Sunhead EP, which launched in July. He previously shared a promo for Salt + Charcoal exclusively with Prog.

Watch the video below.

Speaking recently with Prog, Plini said: “The Sunhead EP is, loosely, an extension of this theme of traveller's excitement. It ventures, on some songs, to the point of sensory overload and borderline insanity, and on others, to a necessary calmness.”

The new promo comes as Plini tours across Europe, which will continue tomorrow (August 18) with a set at Bristol’s ArcTanGent festival.

Later this year, Plini will tour across Europe with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me. Find a list of his upcoming live dates below.

Plini 2018 tour dates

European tour

Aug 18: ArcTenGent Festival, UK

Aug 19: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Aug 22: Mosta IR-Razzett L'Ahmar, Malta

With Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me

Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg