Plini premieres new video for Salt + Charcoal with Prog

Australian prog guitar hero Plini has premiered the vide for his latest single, Salt + Charcoal, with prog.

The track is taken from his latest EP, Sunhead, which is released on July 27.

"I kind of prefer not to discuss the themes behind my music (and leave that to the listener to interpret), but simply, it's an expression of the pure excitement that comes with traveling to new places, meeting new people and eating new things," the guitarist told Prog. "After touring with Randy Edwards as a photographer/media guy for the better part of 2 years, it made perfect sense to bring him along for a week, to capture the vibe of the song, and the vibe of our band and crew on tour. This footage was used to create the video.



"The Sunhead EP is, loosely, an extension of this theme of traveller's excitement. It ventures, on some songs, to the point of sensory overload and borderline insanity, and on others, to a necessary calmness."

Plini will be headlining London's Islington Academy on August 19 and will be touring with Between The Buried And Me and TesseracT in November.

The Sunhead EP can be pre-ordered here. For digital, use this link.