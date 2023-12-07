Watch Godsticks' brand new video for Throne

Welsh prog rock quartet Godsticks have shared a brand new vide for Throne, taken from their most recent album This Is What A Winner Looks Like, which you can watch below.

The band have also announced a short run of live dates for January and February 2024.

“Lyrically, Throne is about the bottomless pit of someone’s narcissism when they have a position of power," explains mainman Darran Charles. "Where they’re both absolutely sure minded and also the most fragile person ever, and how those two states usually go hand-in-hand. So as with the half of our songs, it deals with my frustration with other humans .. the other half of course dealing with my frustration with myself.”

“Throne was one of those tracks that had been taunting me for a number of years. I had the verse and intro nailed years ago but every time I tried to develop it further, I just hit a creative brick wall. I’m sure that wall gets higher and thicker for some songs more than others, but I don’t think I’ve ever given up on a song if, deep down, I knew there was potential there.

"Thankfully with the help of the rest of the band, I broke through that goddamn motherfucking wall and as soon as I hit upon that chorus melody, everything flowed easy. It’s become one of my favourite songs on the record and also the hardest to play live, but given that we never shirk a challenge you can expect this song to feature in every setlist from now to eternity.”

Godsticks adhere to their commitment as many live performances as possible in support of This Is What A Winner Looks Like, not least because it was live performance itself that provided the initial creative spark that spawned so much of the music on the album.

Godsticks 2024 live dates:

Jan 31: Bristol The Lousiana

Feb 1: Manchester The Peer Hat

Feb 2: London The Hope and Anchor

Feb 3: Planet RockStock

Feb 9: SwaznseaThe Bunkhouse