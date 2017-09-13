Watch Enter Shikari's video for new track Rabble Rouser

Enter Shikari have released a video for their new track Rabble Rouser.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album The Spark, which arrives on September 22 via Play It Again Sam/Ambush Reality. They previously launched a promo for Live Outside.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “I see Rabble Rouser as putting music to my job description – bringing people together and getting them rowdy and energised.

“The track’s influenced by the plethora of genres that I was lucky enough to grow up with – from jungle to garage, to grime, to dubstep. I can’t wait to play this live.”

The Spark is now available for pre-order and Enter Shikari will head out on the road again across the UK and Europe throughout November and December.

Find full details below.

Main picture: Jennifer McCord

Enter Shikari The Spark tracklist

The Spark The Sights Live Outside Take My Country Back Airfield Rabble Rouser Shinrin-yoku Undercover Agents The Revolt Of The Atoms An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (in two movements) The Embers

Nov 16: Liverpool Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 22: Brighton Centre, UK

Nov 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 01: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Dec 02: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Dec 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 05: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Dec 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Dec 07: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Dec 08: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Dec 11: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

