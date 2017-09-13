Trending

Watch Enter Shikari's video for new track Rabble Rouser

Metal Hammer  

Enter Shikari release video for their new track Rabble Rouser - taken from upcoming album The Spark

Enter Shikari
Enter Shikari have released a video for their new track Rabble Rouser.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming album The Spark, which arrives on September 22 via Play It Again Sam/Ambush Reality. They previously launched a promo for Live Outside.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “I see Rabble Rouser as putting music to my job description – bringing people together and getting them rowdy and energised.

“The track’s influenced by the plethora of genres that I was lucky enough to grow up with – from jungle to garage, to grime, to dubstep. I can’t wait to play this live.”

The Spark is now available for pre-order and Enter Shikari will head out on the road again across the UK and Europe throughout November and December.

Find full details below.

Main picture: Jennifer McCord

Enter Shikari The Spark tracklist

  1. The Spark
  2. The Sights
  3. Live Outside
  4. Take My Country Back
  5. Airfield
  6. Rabble Rouser
  7. Shinrin-yoku
  8. Undercover Agents
  9. The Revolt Of The Atoms
  10. An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (in two movements)
  11. The Embers

Enter Shikari 2017 tour dates

Nov 16: Liverpool Arena, UK
Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Nov 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK
Nov 21: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK
Nov 22: Brighton Centre, UK
Nov 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 01: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Dec 02: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Dec 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 05: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany
Dec 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Dec 07: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Dec 08: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Dec 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Dec 11: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

