Enter Shikari announce new album The Spark

Enter Shikari have announced that they’ll release their fifth studio album next month.

It’s titled The Spark and it’ll arrive on September 22 and is their first full-length record since 2015’s The Mindsweep.

And to mark the announcement, the band have released a virtual reality-inspired video for lead track Live Outside.

The Spark is said to be frontman Rou Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, drummer Rob Rolfe and guitarist Liam Clewlow’s “most melodic and personal album to date – a soundtrack to our tumultuous world, a record for everyone who’s filled with frustration but hasn’t lost the capacity for hope.”

Reynolds adds: “The Spark is a new connection, a new beginning. It can be short and insignificant, but it can create something so significant. The spark is that light at the end of the tunnel – when everything seems to be falling apart, but you’re able to see some sort of path out of the dark.”

Earlier this summer, Enter Shikari released their single titled Supercharge which featured a guest appearance from grime MC Big Narstie.

The band have a few live performances scheduled for this month before their previously announced dates across the UK and Europe.

Find a list of Enter Shikari’s 2017 tour dates below, along with a tracklist for The Spark.

Main picture: Jennifer McCord

Enter Shikari The Spark tracklist

The Spark The Sights Live Outside Take My Country Back Airfield Rabble Rouser Shinrin-yoku Undercover Agents The Revolt Of The Atoms An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces (in two movements) The Embers

Aug 05: Horb Am Neckar Mini-Rock Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 23: Szeged Szin Festival, Hungary

Nov 16: Liverpool Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 22: Brighton Centre, UK

Nov 24: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 25: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 29: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 01: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Dec 02: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Dec 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 05: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Dec 06: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Dec 07: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Dec 08: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Dec 09: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Dec 11: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

