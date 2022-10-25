Watch Emma Ruth Rundle's new tour documentary All I Know of Love

Emma Ruth Rundle has made a new tour documentary available to stream online.

The 16-minute film, titled All I Know of Love, was a collaboration between Rundle and Belgian photographer Geert Braekers. It features footage shot on her recent tour of the UK and Ireland and as well as poetry written and performed by the singer-songwriter.

Watch the short documentary below.

She'll return to Europe next month with special guest Jo Quail. The dates are as follows:

Nov 01: AalborgVor Frelser Kirke, Denmark

Nov 03: Oslo Skt. Jakob, Norway

Nov 05: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Nov 06: Tallinn Fotografiska, Estonia

Nov 08: Riga Reformed Church, Latvia

Nov 09: Vilnius St. Johns Church, Lithuania

Nov 11: Warsaw Niebo, Poland

Nov 12: Krakow Centrum Manggha, Poland

Nov 13: Wrocław Stary Klasztor, Poland

Nov 14: Prague Venuše ve Švehlovce, Czech Republic

Rundle has also announced a series of North American dates with saxophonist Patrick Shiroishi, which will take place in spring 2023.

Mar 24: Vancouver Saint James Hall, BC

Mar 25: Seattle Neumos, WA

Mar 26: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Mar 28: San Francisco Swedish American Hall, CA

Mar 29: San Francisco Swedish American Hall, CA

Mar 31: Los Angeles Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, CA

Apr 04: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Apr 06: Toronto The Access Club, ON

Apr 08: Boston Crystal Ballroom, MA

Apr 09: New York City Le Poisson Rouge, NY

