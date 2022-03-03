Emma Ruth Rundle announces new Orpheus Looking Back EP

Folky post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle has announced that she will release a new three-track EP, Orpheus Looking Back, through Sargent House on March 25.

The three previously unreleased songs are taken from sessions for Rundle's most recent studio album, last year's Engines From Hell. In keeping with that album's stark tone and stripped back sound, the new material offers an intimate sound.

EP opener, Gilded Cage, was written by Rundle several years ago and is a live favourite. "It was also an outlier and couldn't make the cut but deserved to live beyond the live show somehow," Rundle explains.

Pump Organ Song was written spontaneously in the studio in response to Rundle's failing marriage and the availability of an old pump organ in the tracking room.

“In the year that has come since recording the song, I feel more and more connected to this love song," she adds. It is still speaking to me about the process of parting ways and how romantic arrangements change and relationships close.”

Rundle will be appearing at this year's ArcTanGent festival in August.

Emma Ruth Rundle: Orpheus Looking Back

1. Gilded Cage

2. Pump Organ Song

3. St. Non