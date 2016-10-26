What do old people think of System Of A Down?

System Of A Down have been exposed to pensioners’ judgement in the latest Elders React video.
Serj Tankian and co’s videos for Chop Suey and Sugar were shown to a panel of pensioners – who were then asked what they think about their music.
Their reactions ranged from, “They’re scary looking,” “I wouldn’t give them a penny” and “There’s no beauty in it” to “It gives me energy and it gets me moving” and “It’s like a release of frustration.”
System Of A Down’s sound left a lot to be desired among the elders panel. But frontman Tankian’s “anti-establishment” lyrical message and commitment to raising awareness of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 received the silver surfers’ seal of approval.
One woman says: “Whatever it takes to get it recognised is not a bad thing.”
One man adds: “It’s extremely important if that’s their message. I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor, so I get the importance of the Armenian Genocide – but it doesn’t have to be pounded into your head!”
The video also follows the Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot tests.
System Of A Down recently released two rehearsal videos as they prepare for their run of live European festival dates in 2017 next year.
System Of A Down 2017 tour dates
Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany
Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France
Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France
Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France