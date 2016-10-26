What do old people think of System Of A Down?

System Of A Down have been exposed to pensioners’ judgement in the latest Elders React video.

Serj Tankian and co’s videos for Chop Suey and Sugar were shown to a panel of pensioners – who were then asked what they think about their music.

Their reactions ranged from, “They’re scary looking,” “I wouldn’t give them a penny” and “There’s no beauty in it” to “It gives me energy and it gets me moving” and “It’s like a release of frustration.”

System Of A Down’s sound left a lot to be desired among the elders panel. But frontman Tankian’s “anti-establishment” lyrical message and commitment to raising awareness of the Armenian Genocide in 1915 received the silver surfers’ seal of approval.

One woman says: “Whatever it takes to get it recognised is not a bad thing.”

One man adds: “It’s extremely important if that’s their message. I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor, so I get the importance of the Armenian Genocide – but it doesn’t have to be pounded into your head!”

The video also follows the Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot tests.

System Of A Down recently released two rehearsal videos as they prepare for their run of live European festival dates in 2017 next year.

Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France

Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France

Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France

