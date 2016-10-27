Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in Call Of Duty trailer

Guns N’ Roses classic Welcome To The Jungle provides the soundtrack to a new trailer for upcoming video game Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare.
The trailer for the game – which is released on November 4 on PS4 and Xbox One – can be viewed below. It also features swimming hero Michael Phelps and Eastbound & Down star Danny McBride.
Guns N’ Roses this year announced a partial reunion of their classic lineup, with frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash playing together for the first time in years. Bass player Duff McKagan is also involved.
The reunited Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour, with dates lined up through until next year. Further shows are expected to be announced in due course.
- Interview: Guns N' Roses Raise Hell In The City Of Angels
- Guns N’ Roses: the story behind Welcome To The Jungle
- The 10 most metal video games of all time
- A7X stream Call Of Duty score
Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017
South America
Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru
Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina
Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina
Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil
Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil
Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia
Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Japan
Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,
Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena
Australia
Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium
Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium
Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Feb 18: Adelaide Oval
Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium
Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction voted best debut of the last 30 years