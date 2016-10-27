Guns N' Roses' Welcome To The Jungle in Call Of Duty trailer

A still from the Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer

Guns N’ Roses classic Welcome To The Jungle provides the soundtrack to a new trailer for upcoming video game Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The trailer for the game – which is released on November 4 on PS4 and Xbox One – can be viewed below. It also features swimming hero Michael Phelps and Eastbound & Down star Danny McBride.

Guns N’ Roses this year announced a partial reunion of their classic lineup, with frontman Axl Rose and guitarist Slash playing together for the first time in years. Bass player Duff McKagan is also involved.

The reunited Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour, with dates lined up through until next year. Further shows are expected to be announced in due course.

Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017

South America

Oct 27: Lima Estadio Monumental, Peru

Oct 29: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 01: Rosario Estadio Rosario, Argentina

Nov 04: Buenos Aires River Plate Stadium, Argentina

Nov 08: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction voted best debut of the last 30 years