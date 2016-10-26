Greg Puciato: How do Dillinger Escape Plan even have fans?

Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato says he’s “amazed” that they even have fans.

Though he describes their music as “chaos” and “all over the place,” the vocalist admits their dedication to developing their own unique sound regardless of industry trends has been key to the band’s success.

He tells Blunt Mag Australia: “We’re rehearsing at the moment, and I left the room and was having a listen to the rest of the band play. I said to the sound guy, ‘Can you believe that people actually listen to this?’ It just suddenly hit me – we are all over the place with different parts that sound nothing alike, it’s just total chaos.

“It dawned on me how unusual it sounds, and it amazed me that we even have fans who listen to it! It’s really tough to define. When I hear our music, I just hear ferocious attention deficit disorder.”

He continues: “I think one of the most important things with us, and our longevity, is the fact that we ignored the industry in a lot of ways. We weren’t complaining about record sales going down, or people downloading music.

“We weren’t really concerned about whether or not trends were coming or going. We became very insular and only cared about whether we were accomplishing what we wanted to accomplish, artistically.

“I think we’re just focused on being ourselves, and if you can be yourself for a long enough time, you start to stand for something – whether that’s a sound, or an ethic, or something reliable that people can say that belongs to you. We’ve never wavered with our commitment to being brutally ourselves at all times.”

Dillinger Escape Plan recently released their sixth album Dissociation. They announced they’ll split once their world tour in support of the record comes to an end.

