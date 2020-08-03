Watch Creeper drive across America's desolate highways in Poisoned Heart video

Creeper have released a video for their new single Poisoned Heart.

The Oscar Sansom-directed video continues the story that began with the animated promo for Be My End which launched back in June.

A release states: “The video features vocalist Will Gould as the narrative’s lead character Roe. Roe and his partner, the already betrothed Annabelle, are driving across America’s sprawling highways. Yet their past is about to catch up on them in dramatic fashion.

“As Gould breaks the fourth wall, stepping away from the video set to his trailer, there’s another surprise which subverts the lines between fiction and reality.”

Gould adds: “The Poisoned Heart music video is the final piece of our story, the grand conclusion to the narrative we’ve been telling.”

Poisoned Heart has been lifted from Creeper’s new album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void which was released last week through Roadrunner Records.

The follow-up to 2017’s Eternity, In Your Arms also feature the tracks Born Cold, Annabelle, Cyanide and All My Friends.

Creeper’s rescheduled God Can’t Save Us UK tour will take place in March 2021, after this year’s dates were postponed.

Creeper: Sex, Death & The Infinite Void

Creeper return with their second studio album Sex, Death & The Infinite Void. The follow-up to their 2017 debut Eternity, In Your Arms features the singles Born Cold, Annabelle, Cyanide and All My Friends.View Deal

Creeper: 2021 UK tour dates

Mar 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Mar 19: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar 20: Birmingham O2 Institute 2

Mar 22: Glasgow Garage

Mar 23: Manchester O2 Ritz

Mar 24: Leeds Becketts