Watch Coheed And Cambria stage a heist with a difference in Old Flames video

Coheed And Cambria have released a video for their latest single Old Flames.

The band shared a stream of the song last week, and have now launched a video which was directed Charles “Chas” Todd.

The promo shows the band involved in a futuristic bank heist, with a dance troupe taking centre stage, with choreography provided by Jon Rua.

The track will feature on Coheed And Cambria’s upcoming album The Unheavenly Creatures which launches tomorrow (October 5) via Roadrunner Records.

Metal Hammer reviewed the album earlier today and awarded it 4/5, saying that the band had “turned in their strongest collection of songs, at the very least, since 2005’s Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One – and arguably of their career.”

Coheed have teamed up with the New York Comic Con for the album’s release and will play at the city’s Hard Rock Cafe at Times Square tomorrow.

They’ll also be at the convention for a signing session and will return to the UK next month for further live shows.

Coheed And Cambria - The Unheavenly Creatures

1. Prologue

2. The Dark Sentencer

3. Unheavenly Creatures

4. Toys

5. Black Sunday

6. Queen Of The Dark

7. True Ugly

8. Love Protocol

9. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)

10. Night-Time Walkers

11. The Gutter

12. All On Fire

13. It Walks Among US

14. Old Flames

15. Lucky Stars