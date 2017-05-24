Watch Code Orange’s video for Bleeding In The Blur

Code Orange have released a video for their track Bleeding In The Blur.

The song features on the Pittsburgh outfit’s third studio album titled Forever, which was released back in January.

Speaking about the track, vocalist Reba Myers tells The Fader: “Bleeding In The Blur was the second song we wrote on the record. I think it is just the best and most developed version we’ve made so far of a song with a strong melodic tendency.

“We’ve always attempted to make certain songs on our record have a mix of melody, dissonance and fire, but Bleeding In The Blur has our best balance of those elements thus far in my opinion.

Myers adds: “When it comes to what we are creating we don’t compromise for anyone. We write what we want to write and make the choices we want to make and feel are best suited for us as a unit. Whatever we end up doing that will always be the case.”

Code Orange will play dates across Europe this summer both at festivals and with System Of A Down. They’ll then return to the US in July for a further four shows.

Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with System Of A Down)

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Eifel Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 06: Milan Rock Festival, Italy

Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith

Jun 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic (with System Of A Down)

Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany (with System Of A Down)

Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany (with System Of A Down)

Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Geneva Post Tenebras Rock, Switzerland

Jun 20: Nimes Festival (with System Of A Down)

Jun 21: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain

Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Jun 24: Porto hard Club, Portugal

Jul 14: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 29: Philadelphia This Is Hardcore, PA

Aug 18: Las Vegas Psycho Las Vegas, NV

Why new Code Orange album Forever is one of the most important releases of 2017

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+