Security stepped up ahead of Irish Guns N’ Roses show

Ireland’s National Police Service, Garda Siochana, say they’ll have an increased presence at this weekend’s Guns N’ Roses concert at Slane Castle.

The show will take place on Saturday, May 27, with authorities issuing a statement to ensure the safety and security of fans following Monday night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead.

They say: “An Garda Siochana will have over 400 members on duty, including specialist units, who will be supported by an additional 1200 security/stewards provided by licensed security companies together with a full complement of doctors and medical teams, including an on-site hospital along with five first aid posts.

“The Event Control Management Team overseeing this event have over 25 years experience within their fields of expertise.

“Please co-operate fully with Gardai and stewards and follow any loudspeaker announcements as this will help ensure the safety and enjoyment for all concerned.”

Gardai are also urging those attending to check the list of banned items before making their way to the show. Prohibited items include backpacks, cans, large umbrellas, flag poles and selfie sticks.

Guns N’ Roses last night posted a tribute to Monday night’s victims, who had been attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

May 27: Slane Castle, Ireland

May 30: Bilbao San Mames, Spain

Jun 02: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo Alges, Portugal

Jun 04: Madrid Estadio Vicente Calderon, Spain

Jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Imola Bo Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jun 13: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 16: London Stadium, UK

Jun 17: London Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Gdansk Stadion Energa, Poland

Jun 22: Hannover Messegelande, Germany

Jun 24: Werchter Festivalpark, Belgium

Jun 27: Kobenhavn Telia Parken, Denmark

Jun 29: Jarva Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 01: Hameelinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 04: Prague Letiste Letnany, Czech Republic

Jul 07: St Denis Stade De France, France

Jul 10: Wien Ernst Happen Stadion, Austria

Jul 12: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 15: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

Jul 27: St Louis The Dome, MO

Jul 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 02: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO

Aug 08: Miami Marlins Park, FL

Aug 11: Winston Salem BB&T Field, NC

Aug 13: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 16: Buffalo Orchard Park, NY

Aug 19: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 21: Ottawa TD Place Stadium, ON

Aug 24: Winnipeg Investors Group Field, MB

Aug 27: Regina Mosaic Stadium, SK

Aug 30: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 01: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 03: George Gorge Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 06: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Guns N’ Roses have never sounded better - Fortus