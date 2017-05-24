Security stepped up ahead of Irish Guns N’ Roses show

Ireland’s National Police Service, Garda Siochana, say they’ll have an increased presence at this weekend’s Guns N’ Roses concert at Slane Castle.
The show will take place on Saturday, May 27, with authorities issuing a statement to ensure the safety and security of fans following Monday night’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena which left 22 people dead.
They say: “An Garda Siochana will have over 400 members on duty, including specialist units, who will be supported by an additional 1200 security/stewards provided by licensed security companies together with a full complement of doctors and medical teams, including an on-site hospital along with five first aid posts.
“The Event Control Management Team overseeing this event have over 25 years experience within their fields of expertise.
“Please co-operate fully with Gardai and stewards and follow any loudspeaker announcements as this will help ensure the safety and enjoyment for all concerned.”
Gardai are also urging those attending to check the list of banned items before making their way to the show. Prohibited items include backpacks, cans, large umbrellas, flag poles and selfie sticks.
Guns N’ Roses last night posted a tribute to Monday night’s victims, who had been attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
