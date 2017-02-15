Watch Chickenfoot video for Divine Termination

Chickenfoot have released a video for their new track Divine Termination.

The song features on on Joe Satriani, Chad Smith, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony’s upcoming album Best + Live, which will launch on March 10.

The band released a stream of the track last week, with guitarist Satriani describing it as “bone crunching, hell-raising rock, dripping with attitude and vibe. Just the way Chickenfoot likes it!”

Satriani previously admitted he’d given up trying to bring the members together to record their first material together since 2011’s Chickenfoot III, saying their unwillingness to write together left him bewildered.

But last year, he confirmed they were back in the studio, saying: “We actually recorded a song. We’re the slowest-working band in history – we take forever. But there is stuff happening, and we’re still laughing and communicating.”

As for the new album, which features more than 90 minutes of live music, Hagar said: “Listening to this collection of songs from the ‘Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I’ve ever had in a band.

“The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It’s almost like visual music – you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs.”

Best + Live is available for pre-order.

The Best + Live cover