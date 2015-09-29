Hagar: There must be 3rd Chickenfoot album

Sammy Hagar admits his work with The Circle has put a third Chickenfoot album on the back burner – but it will happen sooner or later.

There have been conflicting reports about the future of Chickenfoot – the supergroup in which the singer works alongside guitar icon Joe Satriani, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Satriani said earlier this year that he feared his bandmates had given up on the idea of making new music, although this month he revealed they had been working on a new track.

Hagar’s apparent reluctance seems to be down to his commitment to his other act The Circle, in which he, Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson play tracks by Van Halen, Montrose, Led Zeppelin and others.

The singer tells UCR: “I love Chickenfoot. It’s just that for me, being able to play my whole career with The Circle is so important to me.

“Chickenfoot, I think may be the most creative band I’ve ever been in. I think it’s even more creative than Van Halen was in a sense. Joe is so prolific. Having a guy like that in the band that is so freakin’ prolific. I’ve never seen a musician in my life like that - because he reads and he writes and he studies. He’s a professor, so he’s theorising with music.

“Mike and Jason are bad-ass too, don’t get me wrong. I have to do another record with that band, because it’s so creative.”