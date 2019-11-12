Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s video for Death Stranding track Ludens

Bring Me The Horizon have released a video for their new single Ludens.

The track emerged earlier this month when it was revealed that it would appear on the soundtrack to Hideo Kojima’s new blockbuster PlayStation 4 video game Death Stranding.

Now the video is out and it flicks between film of the band playing the song and footage from the game.

Check it out below.

Death Stranding sees the player take control of Sam Bridges as he attempts to deliver supply packages across a vast post-apocalyptic US, while under threat from supernatural horrors called BTs – beached things – and gangs of bandits.

It stars actors including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner and is Metal Gear Solid creator Kojima’s first game since leaving Konami.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes said: “Death Stranding is a game I’ve been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table.

“Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since he left Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful and exciting.

“The whole thing felt surreal and not right. To be honest, I didn’t see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game, but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima’s style!”

Death Stranding - Timefall: Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding also features artists including Chvrches, The Neighbourhood, Flora Cash and Major Lazer & Khalid.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that Sykes and his clothing company Drop Dead had collaborated with Cradle Of Filth on a new range of clothing.

