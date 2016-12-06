Watch Bring Me The Horizon play Happy Song live

Bring Me The Horizon have released a live video for their track Happy Song.

It original appeared on the band’s fifth studio album That’s The Spirit, which launched in 2015. The UK outfit’s latest video was filmed during their appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in April this year. The full performance was captured and later released on DVD and Blu-ray.

Oli Sykes and co were accompanied by a full orchestra for the show, which was set up un support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Following the performance, Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish said he’d love to take an orchestra with them on a wider tour.

He told Metal Hammer: “I’ve got this mad idea that we want to take it on tour, but I don’t know whether it could ever happen. Our booking agent the other day said, ‘Imagine doing this at Sydney Opera House.’

“I guess you just hire a local orchestra because the score is written. You rock up and just do it. It seems almost a bit of a shame to go to all this effort for months and months for just one night.

“In the back of my mind I’m thinking maybe we’ll get a chance later on in the year or next year to do a select handful of big cities with a big orchestra. It would be so cool to do these crazy venues like Sydney Opera House.”

Bring me The Horizon will tour North America with with Underoath and Beartooth in March next year.

Mar 10: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Mar 11: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Mar 13: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Mar 14: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Mar 17: Montreal Stade Uniprix, QC

Mar 18: Lowell Tsongas Center, MA

Mar 20: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 22: Philadelphia The Liacouras Center, PA

Mar 24: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Mar 27: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Mar 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Mar 29: Broomfield 1STBANK Center, CO

Apr 01: Seattle Wamu Theater, WA

Apr 03: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Apr 06: Los Angeles Shrine Expo Hall, CA

Apr 07 Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Apr 08: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

