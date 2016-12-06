Skindred, Annihilator for Bloodstock 2017

Skindred, Annihilator and Municipal Waste have been revealed as the latest additions to the Bloodstock 2017 bill.

They join previously announced headliners Amon Amarth, along with Blind Guardian, Testament, Hatebreed, Whitechapel, Possessed, Hell, Obituary, Decapitated and Brujeria.

Bloodstock 2017 will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Municipal Waste frontman Tony Foresta says: “We are very excited to be finally returning to one of our favourite metal festivals – Bloodstock.

“We’re looking forward to getting greasy with all of our UK fans.”

Skindred released their sixth album Volume in 2015, while Canadian outfit Annihilator will play in support of their 15th album Suicide Society, also launched last year. Municipal Waste’s last record was 2012’s The Fatal Feast.

Early bird festival weekend tickets with camping facilities are available directly from the Bloodstock website. Children’s weekend tickets are also available, although on-site camper van pitches have now sold out.

Amon Amarth

Blind Guardian

Testament

Hatebreed

Whitechapel

Possessed

Hell

Obituary

Decapitated

Brujeria

Skindred

Annihilator

Municipal Waste

