Watch Blink-182 bounce around with bunny rabbits at a circus on their bizarre new video for Edging

Blink-182 have shared the music video behind their recently-released new single, Edging.

The new song marked the return of Matt DeLonge and Blink's first new music with the guitarist in almost ten years.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the video sees the pop-punk icons perform with their typical boyish and bouncy bravado while at a strange circus that features menacing, fire-breathing attractions and people in strange bunny suits.

Last week, the band officially shared the news of DeLonge's return, alongside a world tour announcement and a tease of the new single.

The guitarist/co-frontman originally left the band in 2015 to "change the world for my kids and everybody else’s”, co-founding the organisation To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science that same year. The company aims to “reach transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionise the human experience”, via aerospace, science and entertainment.

During DeLonge's absence, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba. Following his return, DeLonge recently sent an open letter to Skiba expressing his appreciation for keeping the band together during his leave.

“I wanted to take a minute and say thank you for all that you have done to keep the band thriving in my absence,” he wrote. “I think you are enormously talented (I still love and listen to your band to this day).

“You have always been so kind to me, not only in the press, but also to others. I really noticed. Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark’s cancer really put things in perspective. But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day.”

Blink-182's mammoth world tour is set to kick off in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP Festival on March 11, 2023, and run through to February 26, 2024 when the tour will come to an end in Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand. The trek now includes a second night at the O2 Arena in London.

Watch the video for Edging below: