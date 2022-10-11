Blink-182 welcome back Tom DeLonge, announce world tour, new single Edging

By Paul Brannigan
published

The Mark, Tom and Travis show is up and running again as Tom Delonge rejoins Blink-182 for huge world tour, new music

Blink-182, 2022
It's official, Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink-182, and the San Diego pop-punk trio are celebrating the news with the announcement of a massive world tour, and the promise of a new single imminently.

Edging, the first song to emerge from the first studio sessions convened by DeLonge, bassist/vocalist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker in a decade, will be released on Friday, October 14.

Now fact, rumours that guitarist/vocalist DeLonge was set to return to the band began in late July, when the musician updated his Instagram bio, which partly reads: "I make music (@blink182 and @angelsandairwaves)". At the time, Mark Hoppus played down talk of a reunion - "there is no news to share," he initially stated, "There is no announcement" - but added that he was "hopeful for the future" of the group.

That future will now include the release of Edging, and the largest world tour ever undertaken by the trio: that trek is set to kick off in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP (Festival) on March 11, 2023, and run through to February 26, 2024 when the tour will close out at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The band will play shows in Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September/October 2023, with The Story So Far in support. Details as follows:

Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Oct 11: London The O2, UK
Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

For full details of the tour, go here. Tickets will go on sale on the website on Monday, October 17 at 10am local time.

Watch the official tour trailer below:

Blink-182 UK tour 2023

