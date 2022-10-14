Blink-182 return with the peppy new single Edging

Blink-182 have released the lively new single, Edging.

The new track marks guitarist Tom DeLonge's return to the band after leaving in 2015 to "change the world for my kids and everybody else’s”, co-founding the organisation To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science that same year. The company aims to “reach transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionise the human experience”, via aerospace, science, and entertainment.

DeLonge also continued releasing material with his band Angels & Airwaves, and was the executive producer behind the History Channel series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

Edging sees Blink-182 return with vigour, featuring a bouncy rhythm and sing-a-long lyrics such as 'I ain't that cool, a little fucked in the head They'll be hangin' me quick when I'm back from the dead'.

A music video for the track, directed by Cole Bennett, is set to arrive tomorrow on October 15.

Earlier this week, Blink-182 officially shared the news of Tom DeLonge's return, alongside a world tour announcement and a tease of the new single.

The massive trek is set to kick off in Tijuana, Mexico at the Imperial GNP (Festival) on March 11, 2023, and run through to February 26, 2024 when the tour will come to an end in Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Listen to Edging below:

The band will play shows in Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September/October 2023, with The Story So Far in support. Details as follows:

Sep 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Sep 04: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Sep 05: Dublin 3Arena, IRE

Oct 11: London The O2, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 15: Manchester AO Arena, UK

For full details of the tour, visit Blink-182's website. Tickets will go on sale on the website on Monday, October 17 at 10am local time.