Watch Bent Knee's riotous animated video for new single Bone Rage

Bent Knee have released an animated video for their new single Bone Rage.

It’s the latest material taken from the Boston outfit’s upcoming album You Know What They Mean, which will arrive on October 11 through InsideOut Music.

Bent Knee previously release the tracks Catch Light and Hold Me In from the follow-up to 2017’s Land Animal.

Keyboardist and guitarist Vince Welch says: “Bone Rage is a result of us trying to do something different. We wanted to make a more visceral, direct album than we have in the past and Bone Rage – as much as anything else off this record – exemplifies this ethos.”

The eye-catching video for the single was created by Bent Knee guitarist Ben Levin, who says: “Bone Rage is a song that makes concert halls shake and expectations collapse. So it seemed fitting to make its video full of destruction and solid objects taking on unanticipated forms.

“The visuals pull you through like you’re handcuffed to a firetruck, but I think you’ll be grateful for the workout when it’s over.”

You Know What They Mean will be released as a limited edition CD Digipak, on LP, CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Bent Knee: You Know What They Mean

1. Lansing

2. Bone Rage

3. Give Us The Gold

4. Hold Me In

5. Egg Replacer

6. Cradle Of Rocks

7. Lovell

8. lovemenot

9. Bird Song

10. Catch Light

11. Garbage Shark

12. Golden Hour

13. It Happens