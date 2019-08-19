Bent Knee announce new album You Know What They Mean

Bent Knee have revealed that they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Land Animal is titled You Know What They Mean and will arrive on October 11 through Inside Out Music.

The 13 track record will feature the song Catch Light which the Boston-based outfit debuted in June this year.

And, to mark today’s announcement, Courtney Swain, Ben Levin, Jessica Kion, Gavin Wallace-Ailsworth, Chris Baum and Vince Welch have launched a video for their new single Hold Me In, which was directed by Kelsey Hunter Ayres and can be watched below.

Guitarist Levin says: “When everything seems to be falling apart around us, the path of least emotional resistance can be to just feel nothing.

“Our song Hold Me In is the sound of someone gripping their emotions so hard that unprecedented waves of pain and beauty shoot out from between their fingers.”

You Know What They Mean will be released as a limited edition CD Digipak, on LP, CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Bent Knee: You Know What They Mean

1. Lansing

2. Bone Rage

3. Give Us The Gold

4. Hold Me In

5. Egg Replacer

6. Cradle Of Rocks

7. Lovell

8. lovemenot

9. Bird Song

10. Catch Light

11. Garbage Shark

12. Golden Hour

13. It Happens