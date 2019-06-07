Listen to Bent Knee’s brand new single Catch Light

Bent Knee have released a stream of their brand new single.

It’s titled Catch Light and it’s the first taste of material from the Boston outfit’s upcoming and as-yet-untitled fifth studio album, which is expected to launch later this year.

Speaking about the track from the follow-up to 2017’s Land Animal, the band say: “Catch Light is about the pressure women feel to shrink themselves and their ideas.

“The song is the culmination of over a year of collaborative sonic experiments and marks a drastically new direction for the band. More to come.”

Bent Knee have released the single to mark the start of their North American tour with Thank You Scientist, which got under way earlier this week.

Bent Knee vocalist Courtney Swain is also featured in the new issue of Prog magazine which is on sale now.

Bent Knee 2019 tour dates

Jun 07: Montreal Bar Le Ritz PDB, QC

Jun 08: Ottawa The 27 Club, ON

Jun 09: London Rum Runners, ON

Jun 11: Buffalo Iron Works, NY

Jun 12: Lakewood Mahall’s, OH

Jun 13: Grand Rapids Pyramid Scheme, MI

Jun 14: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Jun 15: Indianapolis The Citadel Music Hall, IN

Jun 16: Newport The Southgate House Revival, KY

Jun 18: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Jun 19: Hamden Space Ballroom, CT

Jun 20: Pawtucket The Met, RI

Jun 21: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

Jun 22: Worcester Palladium, MA