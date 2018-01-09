PFM Added To HMS Prog Bill

Legendary Italian proggers PFM have been announced on the bill for the inaugural HMS Prog mini cruise.

They replace Dutch proggers Focus, who had previously been announced but appear to have run into contractual issues, having already been booked to appear on this year’s Cruise To The Edge. HMS Prog organiser Steve Forster tells Prog: “From a personal perspective I am delighted that we have secured PFM as their replacement. They will be headlining the return journey from Holland.”

PFM join a bill featuring Caravan, Geoff Downes, Roger Dean, Pendragon, Cairo, Martin Turner (performing both Argus AND There’s The Rub) and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing are all lined up to appear, giving a series of performances and talks. There will also be a day time gig in Amsterdam on the Saturday, with all transfers supplied.

HMS Prog takes place between March 2-4, and will run from Hull to Rotterdam and back. Tickets are available from the event website and the Eventim ticket site.