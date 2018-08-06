Watch animated Pink Floyd video for One Of These Days

An animated video to accompany Pink Floyd’s classic track One Of These Days has appeared on the band’s YouTube channel.

The song originally featured on Floyd’s 1971 album Meddle, with the promo included on Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1965 - 1972, which was split into six individual volumes and released back in March.

The video was created by British artist and filmmaker Ian Emes – Pink Floyd’s original animator.

One Of These Days features on Reverber/Ation (1971), with Cambridge St/Ation (1965-1967), Germin/Ation (1968), Dramatis/Ation (1969), Devi/Ation (1970) and Obfusc/Ation (1972) completing the collection.

A statement on The Early Years 1965 - 1972 reads: “From the single Arnold Layne to the 20-minute epic Echoes, fans will see the invention of psychedelic progressive rock via an insightful collection that explores the Pink Floyd story from the time Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and Syd Barrett met at London’s Regent Street Polytechnic, through to Syd’s departure and David Gilmour joining to form the iconic lineup.”

Last month, a video showing Pink Floyd performing their 1967 track Apples And Oranges in a Belgian fruit market released - taken from Cambridge St/Ation (1965-1967).