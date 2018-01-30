Watch Andrew WK’s video for new track Ever Again

Andrew WK has released a video for his new track Ever Again.

It’s taken from his upcoming studio album You’re Not Alone, which will arrive On March 2 via Sony Music.

Andrew WK describes the song as” A fantasy in which I imagine what it would be like to actually know the meaning of life – an ecstatic nightmare in which I’ve returned from the brink of annihilation, having clawed the Ultimate Insight from out of its hiding spot, and am finally able to solve the riddle of existence while I cry out in triumphant elation.

“The desire to possess this total internalised clarity – not only knowing what life really means, but actually feeling the Truth from the inside out – is a mirage for the mind, but a reality for the heart. But coming from a place of confusion and despair, perhaps simply having faith in the possibility of ‘the answer to everything’ is enough to see us through those frequent moments of painful disorientation.”

The vocalist adds: “I’m not singing from the perspective of someone who has found this ultimate-answer-to-everything, but as someone who’s dreaming about how incredible it would feel if I had.

“And in a mysterious and strangely uplifting way, it seems that a belief in the possibility of an absolute Truth gives us access to something quintessential and crucial for our own survival – it connects us with a part of ourselves that’s both primal and divine – an empowering, enlightening, and energising force of unyielding and overwhelming feeling.

“A feeling that transcends emotion. A feeling that overwhelms all thought and language. A feeling that can’t be understood, but can only be deeply and joyously experienced. And thus, celebrated in worshipful glee. Partying is born.”

Andrew WK previously revealed the track Music Is Worth Living For.

You’re Not Alone is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist

The Power Of Partying Music Is Worth Living For Ever Again I Don’t Know Anything The Feeling Of Being Alive Party Mindset The Party Never Dies Give Up On You Keep On Going In Your Darkest Moments The Devil’s On Your Side Break The Curse Total Freedom Beyond Oblivion Confusion And Clarity You’re Not Alone

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Treefort Music Festival Boise, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AM The Great Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Academy 2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AM Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AM Wedgewood Rooms Southsea, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AM The Garage Clydebank, United Kingdom Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropolitan Park Jacksonville, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Vic Theatre Chicago, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States

