Watch Andrew WK’s video for new track Ever Again

Andrew WK launches video for his new track Ever Again - taken from his upcoming studio album You’re Not Alone

Andrew WK has released a video for his new track Ever Again.

It’s taken from his upcoming studio album You’re Not Alone, which will arrive On March 2 via Sony Music.

Andrew WK describes the song as” A fantasy in which I imagine what it would be like to actually know the meaning of life – an ecstatic nightmare in which I’ve returned from the brink of annihilation, having clawed the Ultimate Insight from out of its hiding spot, and am finally able to solve the riddle of existence while I cry out in triumphant elation.

“The desire to possess this total internalised clarity – not only knowing what life really means, but actually feeling the Truth from the inside out – is a mirage for the mind, but a reality for the heart. But coming from a place of confusion and despair, perhaps simply having faith in the possibility of ‘the answer to everything’ is enough to see us through those frequent moments of painful disorientation.”

The vocalist adds: “I’m not singing from the perspective of someone who has found this ultimate-answer-to-everything, but as someone who’s dreaming about how incredible it would feel if I had.

“And in a mysterious and strangely uplifting way, it seems that a belief in the possibility of an absolute Truth gives us access to something quintessential and crucial for our own survival – it connects us with a part of ourselves that’s both primal and divine – an empowering, enlightening, and energising force of unyielding and overwhelming feeling.

“A feeling that transcends emotion. A feeling that overwhelms all thought and language. A feeling that can’t be understood, but can only be deeply and joyously experienced. And thus, celebrated in worshipful glee. Partying is born.”

Andrew WK previously revealed the track Music Is Worth Living For.

You’re Not Alone is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist

  1. The Power Of Partying
  2. Music Is Worth Living For
  3. Ever Again
  4. I Don’t Know Anything
  5. The Feeling Of Being Alive
  6. Party Mindset
  7. The Party Never Dies
  8. Give Up On You
  9. Keep On Going
  10. In Your Darkest Moments
  11. The Devil’s On Your Side
  12. Break The Curse
  13. Total Freedom
  14. Beyond Oblivion
  15. Confusion And Clarity
  16. You’re Not Alone

Tour Dates

Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMTreefort Music FestivalBoise, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AMThe Great HallCardiff, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Forum Kentish TownLondon, United Kingdom
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Academy 2 BirminghamBirmingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AMWaterfrontNorwich, United Kingdom
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AMWedgewood RoomsSouthsea, United Kingdom
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AMO2 Ritz ManchesterManchester, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AMThe GarageClydebank, United Kingdom
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropolitan ParkJacksonville, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMCharlotte Motor SpeedwayConcord, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Vic TheatreChicago, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern InvasionSomerset, United States

