Listen to Andrew WK’s anthemic new track Music Is Worth Living For

Andrew WK has released his brand new single titled Music Is Worth Living For.

It’s taken from his upcoming album You’re Not Alone – his first record in nine years – which is set to arrive on March 2 via Sony Music.

He says: “Music Is Worth Living For is an exaltation of my love for music itself. It’s also me pleading with myself to recognise music’s eternal power and glory, in the face of hardship and pain.

“The song is an effort to remind myself that life is worth living, if for no other reason than because of the beauty music conveys. Music is a mysterious phenomenon – it seems both to magically overwhelm and sublimate our suffering, but also to starkly dignify the struggles of our daily life.

“The physical power of music must be coming from some sort of unshakable truth, sent from the primal core of all being. It’s so effortless and elegant in its intensity. I truly believe that listening to music can transform you into a better person.”

He continues: “In that way, all my songs have been me just trying to get better, trying to cheer myself up, trying to convince myself that there is hope and joy in the world no matter how dark it may seem.

“The lyrics of this song, especially in the verses, are me calling out my own interior negative forces – the lowest and darkest impulses inside me, that wish to hold me down in despair – and I’m telling those malevolent urges once and for all that they won’t break me.”

WK concludes: “I will persevere. And when I triumph, somehow, someday, it will be because of music. This song is a celebration of that essential and divine life-force that music is both emanating from and emitting to us. This song is about how good music makes it feel to not be dead.

“As the last line of the chorus proclaims, ‘Music makes me want to stay alive.’ That’s probably the truest lyric I’ve ever written.”

You’re Not Alone is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Andrew WK You’re Not Alone tracklist

The Power Of Partying Music Is Worth Living For Ever Again I Don’t Know Anything The Feeling Of Being Alive Party Mindset The Party Never Dies Give Up On You Keep On Going In Your Darkest Moments The Devil’s On Your Side Break The Curse Total Freedom Beyond Oblivion Confusion And Clarity You’re Not Alone

Tour Dates

Friday, April 13, 2018 at 12:00AM The Great Hall Cardiff, United Kingdom Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Academy 2 Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 12:00AM Waterfront Norwich, United Kingdom Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 12:00AM Wedgewood Rooms Southsea, United Kingdom Friday, April 20, 2018 at 12:00AM O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00AM The Garage Clydebank, United Kingdom

