Andrew WK announces new studio album

Andrew WK has announced that he’ll launch a new studio album in 2018.

The as-yet-untitled record is due to arrive on March 2 next year via Sony Music.

WK says: “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power: every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down – all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying.”

The news comes as WK embarks on The Party Never Dies Tour, which started this week in Minneapolis. He has live dates planned throughout North America for the rest of this year and will return to the UK in April for seven shows that were originally scheduled to take place this November.

Find a full list of dates below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Andrew WK The Party Never Dies Tour

Sep 21: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Sep 22: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Sep 23: Big Bear Lake Hot Dawgs & Hand Rails, CA

Sep 24: Seattle Neumos, WA

Sep 25: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Sep 27: San Francisco Independent, CA

Sep 28: San Francisco Independent, CA

Sep 29: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Sep 30: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 01: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 03: Austin Mohawk, TX

Oct 04: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 05: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 07: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Oct 08: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Oct 09: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls, PA

Oct 11: Philadelphia Theater of Living Arts, PA

Oct 12: Washington Rock & Roll Hotel, DC

Oct 13: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Oct 14: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Oct 15: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Oct 17: Toronto Opera House, ON

Oct 18: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Oct 19: Columbus A&R Bar, OH

Oct 20: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 21: Chicago The Vic, IL

Oct 23: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 18: Mexico City Corona Capital, Mexico

Apr 13: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Apr 14: London Kentish Town Forum, UK

Apr 15: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Apr 18: Norwich Waterfront, GA

Apr 19: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Apr 20: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 21: Glasgow Garage, UK

