Watch Alter Bridge in video for anthemic new single Dying Light

Alter Bridge have released a video for their new single Dying Light.

The song follows Wouldn’t You Rather, Pay No Mind, Take The Crown and In The Deep which have all been taken from Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips’ upcoming studio album Walk The Sky, which will be released on October 18 through Napalm Records.

The band are currently on the road across the US on the Victorious Sky tour with Skillet and Dirty Honey and will return to the UK and Europe later this year in support of the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero.

Alter Bridge will be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will team up with the band for the shows across mainland Europe.

Guitarist Tremonti said: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Tickets for the Alter Bridge tour are on sale now.

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

Alter Bridge are preparing to release Walk The Sky. It'll feature the singles Wouldn't You Rather, Pay No Mind, Take The Crown, In The Deep and Dying Light.View Deal