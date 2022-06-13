Watch Alissic's fabulously freaky video for Everybody’s Dead Inside

Alissic, aka Brazilian alt.pop artist and model Alissa Salls, has released a colourful, kaleidoscopic video for her new single, Everybody’s Dead Inside.

The follow-up to her March single Superstitious, the song was co-written and co-produced with her husband, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and his bandmate Jordan Fish.



“The song was made in two days in a dark room," says Alissic, who directed the video herself. "I had a vision that I needed to say goodbye to my depressed self and say hello to the rainbow fairies."

Watch the video below:

Speaking to NME last year about her creative partnership with her husband, who she met on a modelling assignment for Drop Dead, Sykes' popular clothing company, Alissic said, “Being with him inspired me to go and fetch my dreams. I always wanted to be a musician and I used to be a model before. My art was very special to me and I wanted other people to see it so it was just perfect.”

Sykes and Jordan Fish have been spreading their creative wings beyond BMTH with impressive results, collaborating in recent months with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Norwegian pop star Sigrid, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Sykes premiered a new Bring Me The Horizon track, Strangers, during a DJ set at BMTH's recent festival in Malta.