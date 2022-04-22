Listen to new Bring Me The Horizon and Sigrid collaboration, Bad Life

Bring Me The Horizon and Norwegian singer/songwriter Sigrid have shared the video for their new collaborative single, Bad Life.

Speaking about the song, Sigrid says, “It tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad.

“I’m so excited about Bad Life being out in the world with the Bring Me boys! We’re really proud of this one, and we hope it can bring some comfort.



“It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song. And filming the video was an amazing and crazy experience in itself!”

BMTH frontman Oli Sykes says that he and keyboardist Jordan Fish wrote the track remotely during lockdown.

"We loved the message but it wasn’t really fitting with the brief of the record we are currently creating," he reveals. “When we found out Sigrid was a fan we felt like it was the perfect fit for her, although initially I was reluctant as I felt like it was such a special record. Then Sigrid asked if I’d duet with her on the track and that sealed the deal!”

A record company statement about the release adds, “After a chance meeting with UK rock band Bring Me The Horizon backstage [at Reading & Leeds Fesitval], they realised they were both fans of each other’s music. This led to vocalist Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish sending a demo, they all got in the studio to lay down lyrics, and the tear-stained rock ballad Bad Life was born.”

Bring Me The Horizon have been involved in a number of collaborations over the past year, recording singles with Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits) , Machine Gun Kelly (Maybe) and Australian rapper Masked Wolf (Fallout).