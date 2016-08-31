AC/DC ex Phil Rudd reveals he suffered heart attack

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says he’d still like to rejoin the band – but not with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose in the lineup.

He’s gearing up to restart his music career following the addiction and legal problems that led to his dismissal from Angus Young’s outfit.

And as he recovers from heart surgery, he’s argued that Geoffrey Martin, the guitarist in his solo band, is better than ex-boss Malcolm Young.

Rudd tells the Bay Of Plenty Times: “If Angus wanted me to play then that’s up to him – but I don’t really want to play with Axl Rose. I don’t really rate him.

“Geoffrey is a great guitarist, just as good as Malcolm. Better than, if you ask me.”

He continues: “I had a fucking heart attack, but I’m good now. I was just at home and I started to feel just funny. I had a strange pain in my chest.

“My housekeeper took me to the hospital where they hooked me up and did all these tests. Turned out I had a big heart attack. My artery was all blocked up, and they said I had to stay in and have an operation.”

But he adds: “I sneaked out to the shop to get some cigarettes, then I realised I had no car, so I walked home to get the Ferrari and drove back to the hospital.”

Rudd, 62, spent eight months under home detention after he was convicted of threatening to kill an employee along with a number of drugs offences.

He says he’s “healthy and got so much colour in my cheeks,” and he’s just signed a deal to re-release solo album Head Job, and promote it on a 2017 European tour, set to include a series of festival appearances.

“I made mistakes,” he admits. “But I’m really good now. I really appreciate the support of the fans around the world, which kept me going through some of the dark times.

“I cannot wait to play music for them. It’s going to rock.”

AC/DC, who replaced Rudd with former drummer Chris Slade, complete their current tour commitments next month. The band’s future remains in doubt following the retirement of Malcolm Young, the departure of vocalist Brian Johnson and the upcoming retirement of bassist Cliff Williams.

Angus Young: I feel obligated to keep AC/DC going

Sep 01: Atlanta Phillips Arena, GA

Sep 04: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 06: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Sep 09: Detroit The Palace, MI

Sep 11: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Sep 14: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Sep 20: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Eight facts about Phil Rudd, one of rock's great drummers